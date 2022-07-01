Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Starke Gelegenheit: Kommt nie wieder?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Tradegate
01.07.22
09:02 Uhr
4,990 Euro
-0,040
-0,80 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7004,85009:56
0,0000,00009:32
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2022 | 08:41
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes F-Secure after a partial demerger

1 July 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in F-Secure
Corporation (short name: FSECURE) shares commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main
Market. F-Secure is a mid cap company within the Technology sector. F-Secure
the 50th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022
and it represents the eight listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. 

WithSecure Corporation (ticker: WITH) announced on February 17, 2022, that the
Board of Directors of WithSecure had decided to pursue the separation of
WithSecure's consumer security business and had approved a demerger plan
according to which all assets and liabilities of WithSecure's consumer security
business shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a company to
be incorporated in connection with the partial demerger and to be named
F-Secure Corporation. WithSecure Corporation announced on June 14, 2022, that
it has decided to complete the partial demerger in which the company's consumer
security business will be transferred to a new listed company F-Secure
Corporation, and to apply F-Secure Corporation's shares for listing. The
implementation of the partial demerger was registered with the Finnish Trade
Register on June 30, 2022. 

F-Secure is a Finnish and globally operating cybersecurity company. F-Secure
designs and offers award-winning security and privacy products and services
that help millions of consumers to protect themselves against online threats.
Offering of F-Secure includes a comprehensive range of security and privacy
products and services related to endpoint security, privacy protection,
password management and digital identity protection, and router security that
protects consumers' entire connected home. For more information 

WithSecure is the trusted cyber security partner. Businesses and IT service
providers - along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and
thousands of communications and technology providers - trust WithSecure for
outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. The
AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration. For more
information 

 "Demerger creates two strong cyber security entities with different investor
opportunities. The listing of F-Secure on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a crucial
milestone and supports our profitable growth journey", CEO Timo Laaksonen of
F-Secure comments. 

Juhani Hintikka, CEO of WithSecure comments: "In WithSecure, we are looking
forward to growing as a Security-as-a-Service company and being a cyber
security company with a strong growth profile for investors." 

"We are pleased to welcome F-Secure to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial
demerger," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "F-Secure was
listed first time on 1999 and it is great that the company has grown to the
point that it makes sense to continue as two separate listed companies. It is
now possible for investors to choose whether they invest in corporate or
consumer business." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
WITHSECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.