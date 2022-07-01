DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Rosneft Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements of Rosneft for 2021. The Company's shareholders also made a decision to approve the recommendations of Rosneft's Board of Directors for the record high dividends.

The total 2021 dividend per share including dividends for 1H 2021 is 41 rubles 66 kopecs and the total dividends distribution amounts to RUB 441.5 bln, which is 50% of the Rosneft's IFRS net income (attributable to shareholders).

During the meeting the shareholders also elected the new Rosneft's Board of Directors with the following members: ? Andrey I. Akimov - Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors,Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company); ? Pedro A. Aquino Jr. - President - Chief Executive Officer of Oil & Petroleum International ResourcesLtd., Independent Director (the Republic of the Philippines); ? Faisal Alsuwaidi - Representative of Qatar Investment Authority (the State of Qatar); ? Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi - Representative of Qatar Investment Authority (the State of Qatar); ? Taieb Belmahdi - Independent Director, esteemed oil and gas industry expert with 45 years of experiencein the key Middle East energy production facilities, who held executive positions in Qatar Energy (the State ofQatar); ? Vladimir S. Litvinenko - Rector of Saint Petersburg Mining University (Federal State Budgetary HigherEducation Institution), Independent Director; ? Alexander D. Nekipelov - Director of the Moscow School of Economics in Lomonosov Moscow State University(MSE MSU), Independent Director; ? Alexander V. Novak - Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation; ? Maxim S. Oreshkin - Aide to the President of the Russian Federation; ? Igor I. Sechin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft; ? Alexander V. Uss - Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Taieb Belmahdi was elected Chairman of Rosneft's Board of Directors.

Department of Information and Advertising Rosneft Oil Company June 30, 2022

