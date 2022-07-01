Holiston Media Ltd: First Ever Online Money Awards Winners Are Announced

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK public have spoken and Holiston Media is very pleased to announce the winners in its inaugural Online Money Awards, in conjunction with The Armchair Trader.
With a raft of business nominations from across the sector, it was up to the UK's private investors to cast their votes to decide who came out on top in these brand-new awards, which champion service, innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and educational programs in the online money sector.
"There was a high calibre of entrants for these awards and we received over 7,000 votes from private investors who choose the winners across the 19 categories," explains Mike Boydell, director of Holiston Media. "These new awards give businesses the opportunity to benchmark their success against their peers, impress potential new clients, whilst boosting existing client comfort and loyalty."
The winners are:
Best Advisory Service - St. James's Place
Best CFD Provider - CMC Markets
Best Customer Service - IG
Best ETF Provider - WisdomTree
Best Execution-Only Broker - AJ Bell Youinvest
Best Forex Provider - FxPro
Best Forex Trading Platform - XM
Best Fund Group - abrdn
Best Investment Trust Group - Liontrust
Best SIPP Provider - Vanguard Asset Management
Best Spread Betting Provider - IG
Best Stockbroker - Halifax Share Dealing Limited
Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider - Barclays Smart Investor
Best Trading Platform - City Index
Best Trading Tools - INFINOX
Best Wealth Investment Platform - interactive investor
Main Market Company of the Year - AstraZeneca PLC
AIM Market Company of the Year - Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC
Growth Business of the Year - Seplat Energy PLC
The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers. The Armchair Trader now attracts more than 50,000 unique visitors per month. Comments founder, Michael Morton, "The Online Money Awards align with our values perfectly. As a news service we always endeavour to promote the best companies available to active investors and traders. Having a creditable recognition system such as The Online Money Awards to help us do this gives us a vehicle to put The Armchair Trader brand to. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."
To find out more about the Online Money Awards visit https://www.onlinemoneyawards.com/