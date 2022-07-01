Holiston Media Ltd: First Ever Online Money Awards Winners Are Announced

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK public have spoken and Holiston Media is very pleased to announce the winners in its inaugural Online Money Awards, in conjunction with The Armchair Trader.

With a raft of business nominations from across the sector, it was up to the UK's private investors to cast their votes to decide who came out on top in these brand-new awards, which champion service, innovation, low-cost access to the markets, ease of investing and educational programs in the online money sector.

"There was a high calibre of entrants for these awards and we received over 7,000 votes from private investors who choose the winners across the 19 categories," explains Mike Boydell, director of Holiston Media. "These new awards give businesses the opportunity to benchmark their success against their peers, impress potential new clients, whilst boosting existing client comfort and loyalty."

The winners are:

Best Advisory Service - St. James's Place

Best CFD Provider - CMC Markets

Best Customer Service - IG

Best ETF Provider - WisdomTree

Best Execution-Only Broker - AJ Bell Youinvest

Best Forex Provider - FxPro

Best Forex Trading Platform - XM

Best Fund Group - abrdn

Best Investment Trust Group - Liontrust

Best SIPP Provider - Vanguard Asset Management

Best Spread Betting Provider - IG

Best Stockbroker - Halifax Share Dealing Limited

Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider - Barclays Smart Investor

Best Trading Platform - City Index

Best Trading Tools - INFINOX

Best Wealth Investment Platform - interactive investor

Main Market Company of the Year - AstraZeneca PLC

AIM Market Company of the Year - Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC

Growth Business of the Year - Seplat Energy PLC

The Online Money Awards are organised in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, a highly experienced team of writers. The Armchair Trader now attracts more than 50,000 unique visitors per month. Comments founder, Michael Morton, "The Online Money Awards align with our values perfectly. As a news service we always endeavour to promote the best companies available to active investors and traders. Having a creditable recognition system such as The Online Money Awards to help us do this gives us a vehicle to put The Armchair Trader brand to. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."