India's Sanvaru is expanding its lithium battery production capacity to 400 MWh per year by setting up a new factory in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Its devices are used for stationary and EV storage.From pv magazine India Haryana-based Sanvaru Technology has revealed that it will more than triple its lithium battery manufacturing capacity in India to 400 MWh per year. The company currently has a 125 MWh/year facility in Sonipat, Haryana, where it makes lithium batteries for the solar storage and electric vehicle segments. Its expansion plans are now underway, and its next factory will be ...

