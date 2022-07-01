Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Georgina Field as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st July 2022. Upon appointment, she will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee.

Ms Field is the founder and CEO of White Marble Consulting, a business that specialises in investment marketing. She was previously a non-executive Director of the Perpetual Income Growth Investment Trust plc, overseeing its merger into the Murray Income Trust plc. She has over twenty years' experience in the investment industry, including two senior roles leading marketing teams at asset management companies.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms Field does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846