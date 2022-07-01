Rohde & Schwarz opens subsidiary in Israel

On July 1, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz opened a new office in Ra'anana, central Israel. This important step strengthens the commitment of the high-tech company to the Israeli market

RA'ANANA, Israel and MUNICH, Germany, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and sells innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. The privately-owned company has an extensive sales and service network in over 70 countries.

For the last 20 years, a local distribution partner successfully represented Rohde & Schwarz in Israel. The establishment of an Israeli subsidiary is now the next logical step for the company. Frank Oehler, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Israel Ltd., explains: "Working directly with our local customers is becoming ever more important to better meet their requirements. Having our own local presence will help us establish closer ties between these customers and our R&D departments to develop future-proof solutions."

The subsidiary has 15 employees to deliver the company's state-of-the-art test and measurement (T&M) solutions to industrial, research, wireless communications and automotive customers. Plans for the future are in place to access further market segments. Rohde & Schwarz is also opening its own T&M service lab with the latest test equipment and certified service personnel. "We want to make sure that our customers not only receive the best products but also benefit from our fast, accurate and advanced local repair and calibration services," Frank Oehler adds.

Israel is a dynamic, high-tech market with established companies and a lively start-up scene. Andreas Pauly, Executive Vice President Test and Measurement Division thinks Rohde & Schwarz can make a valuable contribution: "At Rohde & Schwarz, we have a tradition of innovation. It is part of our DNA. Our developments are ground breaking and even help define technological standards. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."

Along with the company's established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technologies, the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud technologies. The company's extensive product portfolio is an important contribution to a safer and connected world.

Press contacts:

Headquarters: Katrin Wehle

Phone: +49 89 4129 11378

Email: press@rohde-schwarz.co

www.rohde-schwarz.com