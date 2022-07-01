BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, June 30
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
01 JULY 2022
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 30 June 2022, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,485,152. ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,485,152.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717
