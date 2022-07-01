- (PLX AI) - Saab shares fell 2.2% after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, saying it was time for a breather.
- • Price target raised to SEK 450 from SEK 425
- • Q2 earnings should be relatively soft, but with very solid order intake, Carnegie said
- • The risk/reward is more balanced after a gain of 80% so far this year, the analysts said
- • Saab will probably upgrade its long-term financial targets, but that may take 2-3 quarters, Carnegie said
SAAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de