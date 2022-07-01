TARGIT Acquires CalmCo, a Provider of Business Intelligence Solutions for Automotive Dealerships

AALBORG, Denmark, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TARGIT, a leading business intelligence (BI) software provider for small to mid-sized enterprises, announced its acquisition of long-time partner and BI solution provider, CalmCo.

This new stage in the TARGIT x CalmCo partnership will pave the way for CalmCo's ongoing solution development and market growth while supporting TARGIT's strategic expansion into new key verticals and geographies. Together, the two organizations will enhance each other's business intelligence capabilities and look to develop new features for automotive dealers and their end-users.

"Integrating into the TARGIT ecosystem will enable us to strengthen our solution and services for existing customers, while also expanding our market footprint as part of a larger, more established BI organization," says Luc Cos, President of CalmCo.

CalmCo's business intelligence as-a-service (BIaaS) platform is built on TARGIT's BI software and allows automotive customers to deploy a ready-to-use BI solution. Dealers can integrate CalmCo with their preferred dealer management systems (DMS) and all other operational platforms.

From there, users can access pre-built dashboards, create custom dashboards, and generate reports that accelerate operations and help them realize operational value right from the start. CalmCo's user-friendly solution and expertise in the automotive industry makes it the preferred partner for the largest automotive dealer groups and support TARGIT's long-term business roadmap.

As Jakob H. Kraglund, CEO of TARGIT, explains, "CalmCo's solution and services to the automotive industry fit perfectly with TARGIT's strategy and approach to customers in other key verticals. We are excited to partner with CalmCo to offer market-leading, out-of-the-box BI solutions that enable automotive dealerships to significantly accelerate time-to-value for BI."

The CalmCo team already has experience working inside of the TARGIT platform, making this acquisition a great opportunity for both organizations. CalmCo will continue to function as its own business unit inside of TARGIT, meaning CalmCo customers will continue to have access to the CalmCo capabilities and people they know and value highly.

About TARGIT

At TARGIT, we leverage decades of industry expertise to help businesses realize the full value of their data. How? We deliver detailed insights and make data accessible for everyone with TARGIT Decision Suite.

TARGIT Decision Suite is love at first sight because it's an intuitive, versatile, and user-friendly business intelligence (BI) and analytics tool for every employee. It easily integrates with your existing systems, continually grows with your organization, and adapts to your needs.

Recognized as a Global Leader in Vendor Credibility by Dresner two years in a row, we pride ourselves on building lasting partnerships that support our customers through continuous innovation, insightful recommendations, and a people-first business model.

To learn more about TARGIT, explore our Solutions Insights and follow us on LinkedIn.

About CalmCo

CalmCo is an all-in-one business intelligence solution for automotive dealers in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France. With CalmCo, dealers can access reports, dashboards, evolutions, and cost items in just a few clicks. Then use those insights to take timely, impactful business decisions and increase the profitability of their business.

As experts in both BI and the automotive industry, our teams know your business and speak your language. We are reliable partners and guarantee personal, direct, and high-quality service in every interaction.

CalmCo's solution has gained a market share of 50% in Belgium and is growing fast in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France.

Media contact:

Marketing Manager

Lotte A. Royberg

marketing@targit.com

T +45 96 23 19 00

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851656/TARGIT_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851657/TARGIT_CalmCo.jpg