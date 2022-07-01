Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market To Grow At 24.2% CAGR Through 2032 As Demand For Green Energy Increases - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing demand for green energy, stringent regulations associated with high carbon footprint, and surging investment to develop the industrial sector globally are a few key factors expected to propel growth in the hydrogen electrolyzer market.

NEWARK, Del., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. The market valuation is set to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by the end of 2032. Rising demand for hydrogen gas across various end-use sectors is estimated to drive growth in the hydrogen electrolyzer market during the forthcoming years.

Development of new technologies to reduce the operational cost of hydrogen electrolyzers is anticipated to fuel the market. Moreover, rising awareness about the harmful effects of carbon emissions worldwide are set to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Higher adoption of renewable energy sources and increasing onsite hydrogen production are set to boost the demand for hydrogen electrolyzers in the upcoming decade. Apart from that, surging demand for carbon-free steel in various industries such as automotive is projected to create new growth opportunities in the steel manufacturing sector.

Increasing initiatives taken by several automotive manufacturers to reduce carbon emission from vehicles is another vital factor that would propel sales of hydrogen electrolyzers in future. Surging development of green energy worldwide is also expected to drive the market.

Key Takeaways: Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market

By product type, sales of PEM electrolyzers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By outlet pressure, the low (<= 10 bar) segment is anticipated to dominate the market and is expected to account for about 2/3 rd of the share.

of the share. By end use, the transportation segment is projected to lead the hydrogen electrolyzer market and create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 905.5 Mn in 2032.

in 2032. In terms of region, the Europe hydrogen electrolyzers market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 24.1%.

"Increasing demand for hydrogen fuel due to rising investments in novel programs for reducing carbon emissions globally is set to create new growth opportunities for companies in the hydrogen electrolyzers market," says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market

Leading Companies Profiled inHydrogen Electrolyzer Market are

Nel Hydrogen

Siemens AG

McPhy Energy

ITM Power Plc

Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd

Gaztransport & Technigaz

Giner Inc.

GreenHydrogen Systems

iGas Energy GmbH

Beijing CEI Technology Co., Ltd.

Next Hydrogen

Air Liquide

Ballard Power Systems

Enapter

Plug Power Inc.

Bloom Energy

others

Manufacturers are strategically collaborating with technology companies for co-developing new products and gaining a competitive edge. A few others are looking forward to helping the oil and gas industry by providing technologically advanced products.

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Outlook by

CategoryBy Product Type:

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Capacity:

Low (<= 150 kW)

Medium (150kW-1mW)

150-400 kW



400-750kW



750-1mW

High (> 1mW)

1 - 10 mW



10 - 20 mW



Above 20 mW

By Outlet Pressure:

Low (<= 10 Bar)

Medium (150 Bar-40 Bar)

High (> 40 Bar)

By End Use:

Ammonia

Methanol

Refining/ Hydrocarbon

Electronics

Energy

Power to Gas

Transport

Metal Production & Fabrication

Pharma & Biotech

Food & Beverages

Glass Industry

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market:

The research report analyzes the market demand trend for hydrogen electrolyzer. The global market is based on macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg