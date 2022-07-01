Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2022 | 12:05
Listing of "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" bonds on the Baltic Bond List

On July 1, 2022 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of Valstybes
investicinis kapitalas UAB on the Bond List on July 4, 2022 at the request of
Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB. 

 Additional info:

Issuer's name           Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name        VIKA                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code             LT0000406613               
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date       30.06.2022                
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date     30.06.2027                
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the issue 25 000 000 EUR              
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities       25 000                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value           1 000 EUR                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest         2.826%                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name       VIKA0282627A               
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates      once per year on June 30 from 2023 to 2027
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list           Baltic Bond list             
----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Information Memorandum and Final Terms are available in the enclosed
attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076929
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
