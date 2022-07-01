Listing of "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" bonds on the Baltic Bond List

On July 1, 2022 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB on the Bond List on July 4, 2022 at the request of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB. Additional info: Issuer's name Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name VIKA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000406613 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 30.06.2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 30.06.2027 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 25 000 000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 25 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1 000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 2.826% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name VIKA0282627A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on June 30 from 2023 to 2027 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information Memorandum and Final Terms are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076929