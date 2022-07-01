DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities 01-Jul-2022 / 11:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement[i] on income accrued on the issuer's equity securities

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued as per the resolution on the issue of securities:

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

The issuer's management body which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares: annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Date when the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares was adopted: 30 June 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the issuer's general shareholders' meeting which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuer's shares:

01 July 2022, No. 33.

Reporting period for which income is accrued (declared) on the issuer's securities: 2021.

Total amount of dividends declared on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 28,580,795,764.00;

per preference shares: RUB 36,430,451,651.55.

Amount of dividend declared on one issuer's share of a certain category (type):

per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

per preference share: RUB 4.73.

Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash.

Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined if the accrued (declared) income on the issuer's securities is the dividend on the issuer's shares: 20 July 2022.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period:

03 August 2022 - the end of the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, entitled to dividends;

24 August 2022 - the end of the dividend payment period to persons entitled to dividends.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 172163 EQS News ID: 1389093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)