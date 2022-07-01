easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

1 July 2022

The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2022 that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, acquired 2,639 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of GBP3.7680 per share, in London.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 1 a) Name Moni Mannings Reason for the notification 2 Non-Executive Director a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor easyJet plc a) Name 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 b) LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,639 GBP3.7680 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 2,639 -- Price GBP GBP3.7680 2022-07-01 e) Date of the transaction XLON f) Place of the transaction

