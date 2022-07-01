- (PLX AI) - SimCorp appoints Michael Bjergby as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- • He comes from ISS where he most recently has served as SVP and Head of Group Finance
|SimCorp appoints Michael Bjergby as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
