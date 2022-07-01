The "UK 3PL Market (2022-2027) by Services, Mode of Transport, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's 3PL Market is estimated to be USD 71.14 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 101.56 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Segmentation
- The UK's 3PL Market is segmented based on Services, Mode of Transport, and End-User
- Services, the market is classified into Domestic Transportation Management, Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), International Transportation Management, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Other.
- Mode of Transport, the market is classified into Railways, Roadways, Water Ways, and Airways.
- End-User, the market is classified into Consumer and Retail, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Other.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Shift Towards E-Commerce and Omnichannel Fulfillment
4.1.2 Increasing Company's Focus to Enhance Operation and Reduce Operational Cost
4.1.3 Increasing Consumerism Activities and Economic Globalization
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increased Compliance Requirements after Leaving EU
4.2.2 Rising Fuel Costs
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Government Policies Aiding the Developments in Logistics Sector
4.3.2 Increasing Technological Penetration to Provide Service Enhancement
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complexity Associated with Cross Border Transportation
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 UK's 3PL Market, By Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Domestic Transportation Management
6.3 Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)
6.4 International Transportation Management
6.5 Value-added Warehousing and Distribution
6.6 Other
7 UK's 3PL Market, By Mode of Transport
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Railways
7.3 Roadways
7.4 Water Ways
7.5 Airways
8 UK's 3PL Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer and Retail
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Other
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bibby Distribution
10.2 DB Schenker
10.3 Expeditors International of Washington
10.4 Geodis logistic.
10.5 Gist logistic
10.6 Huboo
10.7 James and James
10.8 Kerry Logistics Network Limited
10.9 Kuehne+Nagel
10.10 Lloyd Fraser
10.11 Nippon Express
10.12 Parcel Hub
10.13 Pointbid Logistics Systems Limited
10.14 Pro FS
10.15 Ryder System
10.16 Storeship
10.17 SW Logistics
10.18 Tarlu Ltd
10.19 Torque logistic
10.20 Turners Distribution
10.21 United Parcel Service
10.22 Wincanton
10.23 XPO logistics
Companies Mentioned
