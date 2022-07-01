The "UK 3PL Market (2022-2027) by Services, Mode of Transport, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's 3PL Market is estimated to be USD 71.14 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 101.56 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentation

The UK's 3PL Market is segmented based on Services, Mode of Transport, and End-User

Services, the market is classified into Domestic Transportation Management, Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), International Transportation Management, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Other.

Mode of Transport, the market is classified into Railways, Roadways, Water Ways, and Airways.

End-User, the market is classified into Consumer and Retail, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Other.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Shift Towards E-Commerce and Omnichannel Fulfillment

4.1.2 Increasing Company's Focus to Enhance Operation and Reduce Operational Cost

4.1.3 Increasing Consumerism Activities and Economic Globalization

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increased Compliance Requirements after Leaving EU

4.2.2 Rising Fuel Costs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Government Policies Aiding the Developments in Logistics Sector

4.3.2 Increasing Technological Penetration to Provide Service Enhancement

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complexity Associated with Cross Border Transportation

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 UK's 3PL Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Domestic Transportation Management

6.3 Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

6.4 International Transportation Management

6.5 Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

6.6 Other

7 UK's 3PL Market, By Mode of Transport

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Railways

7.3 Roadways

7.4 Water Ways

7.5 Airways

8 UK's 3PL Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer and Retail

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Other

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Bibby Distribution

10.2 DB Schenker

10.3 Expeditors International of Washington

10.4 Geodis logistic.

10.5 Gist logistic

10.6 Huboo

10.7 James and James

10.8 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

10.9 Kuehne+Nagel

10.10 Lloyd Fraser

10.11 Nippon Express

10.12 Parcel Hub

10.13 Pointbid Logistics Systems Limited

10.14 Pro FS

10.15 Ryder System

10.16 Storeship

10.17 SW Logistics

10.18 Tarlu Ltd

10.19 Torque logistic

10.20 Turners Distribution

10.21 United Parcel Service

10.22 Wincanton

10.23 XPO logistics

