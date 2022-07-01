Capita plc - Directorate Change

1 July 2022

Capita plc (the "Company")

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

The Board of Capita plc is pleased to announce that Georgina Harvey has been appointed Senior Independent Director with immediate effect. Georgina, an independent Non-Executive Director since October 2019, is also Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination and ESG Committees.

Commenting, David Lowden, Chairman of Capita, said

"I welcome Georgina to Capita's SID role. Georgina's knowledge of the Company and understanding of the issues that affect our business and the interests of our shareholders together with her strong commitment to good governance make her an excellent appointment to the role. I look forward to continuing to work with Georgina in her new capacity."

