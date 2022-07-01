Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 13:22
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Directorate Change

Capita plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 1

1 July 2022

Capita plc (the "Company")

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

The Board of Capita plc is pleased to announce that Georgina Harvey has been appointed Senior Independent Director with immediate effect. Georgina, an independent Non-Executive Director since October 2019, is also Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination and ESG Committees.

Commenting, David Lowden, Chairman of Capita, said

"I welcome Georgina to Capita's SID role. Georgina's knowledge of the Company and understanding of the issues that affect our business and the interests of our shareholders together with her strong commitment to good governance make her an excellent appointment to the role. I look forward to continuing to work with Georgina in her new capacity."

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Ends

© 2022 PR Newswire
