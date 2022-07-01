Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Dow Jones News
O'KEY Group S.A. announces change of the registered office

DJ O'KEY Group S.A. announces change of the registered office

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A. announces change of the registered office 01-Jul-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 25?, Boulevard Royal,

L-2449 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the "Company")

announces the change of the registered office to: 25?, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US6708662019 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      OKEY 
LEI Code:    213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  172166 
EQS News ID:  1389109 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

