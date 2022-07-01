Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 
Frankfurt
01.07.22
08:03 Uhr
23,120 Euro
-1,210
-4,97 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,21023,27014:14
23,21023,26014:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2022 | 13:53
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver process technology for greenfield cement plant in Asia

FLSmidth has won a contract to supply a series of state-of-art equipment for a greenfield cement plant in Asia.

The order is valued at more than DKK 400 million and has been booked in Q2 2022. The equipment will be supplied during 2023.

The contract includes among other technologies; the FLSmidth OKTM Raw Mill, OKTM Cement Mill and Low NOx ILC preheater, which are flagships in FLSmidth's MissionZero programme for Cement.

"This project showcases FLSmidth's ability to deliver energy efficient technologies across the full cement flowsheet and thereby supporting our customers in both increasing capacity and their sustainability efforts," says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President, FLSmidth.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth order annoncement_San Miguel 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62d788ce-6bf9-423c-9452-b3c02ae1685d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
