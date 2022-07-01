Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Sumitaka Kanno CEO and Founder at HeartCore Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with HeartCore Enterprises. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Sumitaka Kanno CEO and Founder at HeartCore Enterprises.

Sumitaka Kanno

CEO and Founder at Heartcore Inc.

After graduating from the Kansai Gaidai University in Japan, Kanno joined the Japan Air Force and became a pilot.

He later worked at BroadVision.com in Japan, a global software vendor and former NASDAQ company. At BroadVision he specialized in websites and software. Subsequently in 2009, Mr. Kanno founded Heartcore in order to help solve the biggest technological problems facing Japan's largest organizations. With over 20 years of experience in information technology and website engineering, he developed the solutions that enterprises rely on everyday throughout their organizations.

Mr. Kanno received the "Top 100 Tech Innovators & Influencers" Award at the InterCon Las Vegas Conference in 2021.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers details on the recently announced share repurchase program and their progress so far, vision for growth both in the near and long term, interest in the new Go IPO consulting business, current amount of CXM and DX csutomers, the SaaS markets and much more.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

