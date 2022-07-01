Anzeige
01.07.2022 | 14:58
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 1

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Andrew Robson, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC ("APII" ) as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 August 2022.

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2369

01 July 2022

END

