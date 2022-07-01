The "Germany Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country profile report on the Seasonings, Dressings Sauces sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
Scope
- Per capita expenditure of seasonings, dressings sauces in Germany was higher than both the global and the regional level in 2021
- The per capita consumption of condiment sauces was higher in Germany than other seasonings, dressings sauces categories in 2021
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, with a value share of 68.4% in 2021
- Unilever accounted for a value share of 7.5% in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, in 2020
- Glass accounted for a share of 51.3% in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, in 2020
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- The team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western European Markets
- Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western European Market
- PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to the Global and Western European Markets
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive Germany Seasonings, Dressings Sauces Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis Consumers Are Trading up for Value for Money Products in the Sector
- Cross-Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross-Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis: Category: Bouillons Stocks
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Bouillons Stocks
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Bouillons Stocks
- Market Size Analysis: Category: Chutneys Relishes
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Chutneys Relishes
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Chutneys Relishes
- Market Size Analysis: Category: Condiment Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Condiment Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Condiment Sauces
- Market Size Analysis: Dips
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dips
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dips Market Size Analysis: Dressings
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dressings
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dressings
- Market Size Analysis :Dry Cooking Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dry Cooking Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dry Cooking Sauces
- Market Size Analysis: Herbs, Spices Seasonings
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Herbs, Spices Seasonings
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Herbs, Spices Seasonings
- Market Size Analysis: Tomato Pastes And Purees
- Market Size Analysis: Wet Cooking Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Wet Cooking Sauces
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Wet Cooking Sauces
Part 4: Distribution Analysis Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis
- Health Wellness Analysis by Category
- Health Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes
- Health Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits
- Cross Category Comparison
- Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 8: City Deep Dive
- Market Size Analysis of Top Ten Cities
- Market Size Analysis of Top Ten Cities by Category
- Leading Cities Contribution to Volume Growth
Part 9: Consumergraphics: Demographic Analysis
Part 10: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- Germany Risk Index (GCRI) 2021
- Germany Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Unilever
- Carl Kuhne KG (GmbH Co.)
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Nestle
- Fuchs Group
- Hengstenberg Gmbh Co. Kg
- Homann Food Ltd.
- Rapunzel Naturkost
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhebfh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005290/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900