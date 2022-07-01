The "Germany Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country profile report on the Seasonings, Dressings Sauces sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

Scope

Per capita expenditure of seasonings, dressings sauces in Germany was higher than both the global and the regional level in 2021

The per capita consumption of condiment sauces was higher in Germany than other seasonings, dressings sauces categories in 2021

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, with a value share of 68.4% in 2021

Unilever accounted for a value share of 7.5% in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, in 2020

Glass accounted for a share of 51.3% in the German seasonings, dressings sauces sector, in 2020

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

The team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western European Market

PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to the Global and Western European Markets

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive Germany Seasonings, Dressings Sauces Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis Consumers Are Trading up for Value for Money Products in the Sector

Cross-Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis: Category: Bouillons Stocks

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Bouillons Stocks

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Bouillons Stocks

Market Size Analysis: Category: Chutneys Relishes

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Chutneys Relishes

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Chutneys Relishes

Market Size Analysis: Category: Condiment Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Condiment Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Condiment Sauces

Market Size Analysis: Dips

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dips

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dips Market Size Analysis: Dressings

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dressings

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dressings

Market Size Analysis :Dry Cooking Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Dry Cooking Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Dry Cooking Sauces

Market Size Analysis: Herbs, Spices Seasonings

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Herbs, Spices Seasonings

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Herbs, Spices Seasonings

Market Size Analysis: Tomato Pastes And Purees

Market Size Analysis: Wet Cooking Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Wet Cooking Sauces

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Wet Cooking Sauces

Part 4: Distribution Analysis Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Health Wellness Analysis

Health Wellness Analysis by Category

Health Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes

Health Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits

Cross Category Comparison

Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 8: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top Ten Cities

Market Size Analysis of Top Ten Cities by Category

Leading Cities Contribution to Volume Growth

Part 9: Consumergraphics: Demographic Analysis

Part 10: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

Germany Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

Germany Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Unilever

Carl Kuhne KG (GmbH Co.)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle

Fuchs Group

Hengstenberg Gmbh Co. Kg

Homann Food Ltd.

Rapunzel Naturkost

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhebfh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005290/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900