The Farnborough International Airshow being held July 18th to July 22nd is going to be the largest airshow of 2022 and returns, having been absent since 2018. There will be over 1500 exhibitors from 48 Countries and an estimated 80,000 visitors from Aerospace, Defense, space and security sectors around the world. Verify Inc., a leading provider of Supply Chain Risk solutions and Supplier Performance Management, will be supporting this event from Chalet 212 showcasing innovative solutions for the A&D supply chain around SCRM, APQP, and FAI Solutions among its ever-evolving SPM services.

Included in this year's team will be Kathleen Boyle, Chief Executive Officer; Charlie Stevenson, Executive Vice President; Richard Dickson, Senior European Director and Hank Hagedoorn, Director of Business Development.

"Verify has developed our Supplier Performance Management (SPM) capabilities with an increased emphasis on our Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) solutions responding to growing demands of our customers increasingly complex global supply chains. These efforts are critical because, as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting varying crises have shown, structural weaknesses in global supply chains threaten both the aerospace and defense industry and broader global economy," explained Verify's Chief Executive Officer, Kathleen Boyle. "The Farnborough International Airshow provides an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our full suite of SPM and SCRM solutions to both manufacturers and end users alike."

For anyone attending the show and interested in a meeting or a demo of our new SCRM web application with the Verify team, please complete form via https://www.verifyglobal.com/contact/.

About Verify, Inc.

Verify, Inc. is a leading provider of supplier performance management solutions for aerospace, high technology, and quality critical applications. Since 1976, Verify services have improved supplier and program performance while reducing supplier quality cost. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with regional offices located throughout America, Europe, and Asia, Verify supports over 400 customers at more than 7,000 supplier locations in over 50 countries helping customers eliminate supply chain risk and receive quality product on time from their suppliers.

