Solar cell and module prices have increased by more than 40% over the last 18 months in India, driven by polysilicon prices. However, bid tariffs have remained lower than what is needed to mitigate the rise in PV module prices. The risk of lower returns is significant for 4.4 GW of projects that have been awarded over the past 18 months, with tariffs below INR 2.2 ($0.028)/kWh.From pv magazine India Solar developers in India face cost pressures due to rising cell and module prices, even as supply chain issues begin to ease, according to a new report by ICRA. Prices of mono-PERC modules have increased ...

