Mirovia Group acquires F Consulting i Sverige AB, specialists in building the digital workplaces of the future July 1st 2022 Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) acquires F Consulting i Sverige AB and expands its portfolio to also include specialists in the digital workplaces of the future. During the financial year 2021, F Consulting reported net sales of 28 SEKm and EBITDA of 7,5 SEKm. F Consulting was founded in 2008 and has 15 employees. They build digital workplaces for large global companies with employees all over the world, and operate independently of platforms. Their customers have several thousand employees with high demands on automation and regulatory compliance, often operating in banking and finance, energy and nuclear power, retail and public operations. "During the pandemic, the digital workplace has exploded. We have many large requests to build the next generation of modern digital workplaces. Becoming a part of Mirovia Group, with sister companies that have surrounding services, means that we can grow our business both monetarily and strategically in the future.", says Fredrik Zetterström, CEO at F Consulting i Sverige AB. F Consulting are experts in combining high security requirements with a fantastic user experience that not only increases productivity but also makes their customers a more attractive employer. F Consulting helps its customers with all parts of the digital workplace, from feasibility studies, analysis and strategy work, implementation projects to the management and further development of their digital workplaces. "We are happy and proud that F Consulting has chosen to become part of the Mirovia Group. The employees at F Consulting are characterized both by high competence and by a genuine and personal touch in their customer contact, and therefore they will fit perfectly with us at Mirovia", says Sebastian Karlsson, CEO of Mirovia Group.

About F Consulting: F Consulting are specialists in building digital workplaces for global companies with thousands of employees. F Consulting acts independently of platforms and can thus act both advisory and implementing. F Consulting helps its clients with everything from feasibility studies, analysis and strategy work, implementation projects to the management and further development of their digital workplaces. About Mirovia: Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO, and co-founder, at sebastian@mirovia.io Andreas Ekblom, Deputy CEO, at andreas@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the Company's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release. The above responsible persons can also be contacted for further information. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

