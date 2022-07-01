Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
01.07.2022 | 16:12
OL GROUPE: BRAZILIAN PLAYER TETÊ REMAINS AT OL UNTIL 2023

Lyon, 1 July 2022

In accordance with FIFA's decisions regarding players in the Ukrainian championship, Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement to keep Brazilian attacker Tetê on its roster. The Shakhtar Donetsk player has signed with OL until 30 June 2023.

Tetê arrived in Lyon last March to finish the 2021/22 season and was a perfect fit with manager Peter Bosz's expectations. Appearing in 11 matches over the course of only a few weeks, the U23 Brazilian international scored two goals, including one in his first match against Angers, and delivered five assists.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased with this signature and confirms its ambition to develop a competitive team for next season.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable -
CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
