GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2022 | 18:05
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atos International: Nathalie Sénéchault takes office as Chief Financial Officer of Atos

Press Release

Nathalie Sénéchaulttakes office as Chief Financial Officer of Atos

Paris, July 1st, 2022 - Atos announces that, effective today, Nathalie Sénéchault officially assumes office as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Press releaseof June 19

****

Nathalie Sénéchault is a recognized finance executive looking back on over twenty years of experience. She started her career as a lawyer in major international law firms before joining Alstom where she held various key executive positions in the tax and finance department. She joined Atos almost seven years ago, where she has been serving most recently as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net| +33 6 14 46 79 94

Attachment

  • Nathalie Sénéchault takes office as Chief Financial Officer of Atos (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac729411-0d31-4bfa-bec8-966b3088600f)

