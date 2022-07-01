Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2022 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in WithSecure (11/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards
in WithSecure Oyj (FSC1V3) due to a share distribution and ticker change. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 10/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-code and Prod ID which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077437
