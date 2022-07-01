OL GROUPE: Work council opinion

Lyon, 1 July 2022
Following the start of exclusive negotiations between Pathé, IDG Capital and Holnest on the one hand and Eagle Football Holdings LLC on the other, announced on 20 June 2022, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe and its subsidiaries initiated and completed the applicable procedures for disclosure to and consultation with the employee representative bodies. A positive opinion was rendered yesterday on the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Olympique Lyonnais Groupe, including a capital increase and a simplified public tender offer.
