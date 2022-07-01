OL GROUPE: Work council opinion

Lyon, 1 July 2022

Following the start of exclusive negotiations between Pathé, IDG Capital and Holnest on the one hand and Eagle Football Holdings LLC on the other, announced on 20 June 2022, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe and its subsidiaries initiated and completed the applicable procedures for disclosure to and consultation with the employee representative bodies. A positive opinion was rendered yesterday on the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Olympique Lyonnais Groupe, including a capital increase and a simplified public tender offer.



OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lJufaZpvYWaWl2lwZp5sbpJpZ5dklGKYa2GdmWNqlJfHamxom2hjbJ2VZnBml21t

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75287-olg-010722-cp-avis-irp_en.pdf