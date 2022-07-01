Anzeige
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Lang & Schwarz
01.07.22
19:45 Uhr
2,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,30019:46
0,0000,00020.06.
Dow Jones News
01.07.2022 | 19:28
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the AGM invalid

DJ Magnit announces the AGM invalid

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the AGM invalid 01-Jul-2022 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the AGM invalid

Krasnodar, Russia (July 1, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the Annual General Shareholders Meeting invalid.

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) of PJSC Magnit held on June 30, 2022 in the form of absentee voting has been declared invalid due to the absence of a quorum. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
 
       Note to editors about Magnit 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  172212 
EQS News ID:  1389407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
