PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Shareholders Elect New Board of Directors and Approve 2021 Annual Report

Moscow - A new Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, was elected during the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which was held on 30 June in the form of absentee voting.

The new Board includes the following members: Viktor Ivanov, Yuriy Krugovykh, Siroj Loikov, Natalia Pashkevich, Ivan Rodionov, Mikhail Rybnikov, Alexander Seleznev, Viktor Cherepov, Alexander Sharabaiko and Andrey Sharonov.

The AGM approved the Company's annual report for 2021, which reflects record production results. For example, last year PhosAgro Group set an all-time record of 10.5 million tonnes of eco-efficient products - 3% more than in 2020 - and providing reliable supplies of mineral fertilizers to the Company's priority Russian market and 102 other countries around the world.

Investment projects are being implemented in line with plans laid out in the Company's Development Strategy to 2025. Notably, a new sulphuric acid production unit with a capacity of 3,300 tonnes per day (SK-3300) and the rebuilt Cryolite railway station came online at the Cherepovets production site. The Company's project to build a new production facility in Volkhov has entered the final stage. In February 2022, PhosAgro began industrial trial runs of a new horizon +10 m level at the Apatit mining and beneficiation plant's Kirovsky mine (PhosAgro Group). The project is slated for completion in 4Q 2023.

The AGM did not adopt a decision on the distribution of profits, including the payment of dividends based on 2021 results. The Board of Directors will consider the matter of recommending the distribution of profits at an upcoming meeting.

The AGM also elected the members of PhosAgro's Audit Commission, approved the Company's annual financial statements for 2021 and determined the procedure, terms and amount of remuneration and compensation payments to be made to members of the Board of Directors. JSC Unicon was approved as PhosAgro's auditor for 2022.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP /NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

