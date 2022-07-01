Float to Freedom All Month Long at True REST Float Spa

Members and Guests Able to Receive Extra Floating Benefits Through July

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / In celebration of July and recognition of the United States' independence, True REST Float Spa is offering a unique flotation therapy opportunity for its guests-new and current members can Float to Freedom with 30 days of unlimited float therapy. The unlimited float therapy is available for first time members or for current members who upgrade their floating membership plan to plus or premium. Members have the freedom to experience all the incredible benefits flotation therapy has to offer now until July 31.

"We listened to our members and brought back True REST Float Spa's Float to Freedom unlimited floats deal this July," said Mandy Rowe, president of True REST Float Spa. "July's unlimited floating encourages guests to fully relax and enjoy all of float therapy's benefits on a daily basis and really create a recovery routine. It thrills us knowing so many people are experiencing and interested in the power of holistic therapy."

Floatation-REST (Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy) is an alternative method that focuses on mental and physical health and well-being. Float therapy is the practice of floating in a zero-gravity float pod filled with perfectly set skin-temperature water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. When floating in the pod environment, guests may feel a sense of sensory deprivation, allowing the brain to rest and alleviate their physical and mental stressors without external distractions. In addition, floating promotes a peaceful and tranquil environment for all guests in need of healing.

Studies have shown float therapy to have both physical and mental benefits. The low-gravity environment encourages increased blood circulation, reduced inflammation, immune system functioning and pain management due to the body being in a relaxed state. Flotation therapy also relieves symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), insomnia and more. The quiet environment lets the brain relax, producing beneficial mental effects by releasing positive neurochemicals. Mental benefits from floatation therapy include stress reduction, increased creativity and reaction time, and better sleep schedules.

With 40 locations nationwide and 15 under construction, True REST Float Spa encourages everyone to Float to Freedom. The wellness brand is committed to a holistic and all-natural experience, and their float sessions leave guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Each location is equipped with proprietary round float pods, private suites, showers, changing areas, an oxygen bar and an oasis room for guests to enjoy a well-rounded mind, body and soul experience.

To learn more about True REST and its healing benefits, visit truerest.com/about-us/. Find the nearest True REST Float Spa and learn more about the Float to Freedom special at truerest.com/locations.

