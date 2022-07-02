- (PLX AI) - Tesla second quarter produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles.
- • Tesla second quarter Total Production 258,580 vehicles
- • Tesla second quarter Model 3/Y Production 242,169 vehicles
- • Tesla second quarter Model S/X Production 16,411 vehicles
- • Tesla second quarter Model 3/Y Deliveries 238,533 vehicles
- • Tesla second quarter Model S/X Deliveries 16,162 vehicles
- • Tesla June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history
