Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MicroNFT (MNT) on July 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MNT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As an NFT funding platform, MicroNFT (MNT) enables its user to jointly invest in expensive products by purchasing NFTs through its native token MNT, while the proceeds from the issued NFT are distributed to the original creator and NFT holder. The MNT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MicroNFT

NFT issued based on distributed storage of blockchain guarantees reliability and stability, and transactions between individuals are possible based on smart contracts. MicroNFT is a NFT funding platform where the user can purchase NFT through MicroNFT token (MNT), and the proceeds from the issued NFT are distributed to the original creator and NFT holder. The famous social Instagram meal coupon NFT is sold at a high price on its NFT marketplace, and its NFT can participate in various events depending on the card grade, providing an opportunity to participate in social star's goods products.

MicroNFT provides a method of investing in expensive products that are burdensome for individuals to invest in alone or in products whose prices are expected to rise due to inflation because of the popularity of the products. Multiple investors can jointly invest in the product and get NFTs tokenized for the products in a proportionate way, which adds value to the NFTs and distributes profits through sales and rentals.

Users can purchase MNT within the NFT market and invest in a variety of NFTs provided by the MicroNFT brokerage platform, including Instagram date coupon NFT, Instagram goods NFT, real estate NFT, figure NFT, and more. NFTs issued as date meal tickets, clothing, figures, images, and videos of famous social stars are sold on MicroNFT Market, and the proceeds are divided between the original artist and the holder. There's also a Metaverse where users can meet Instagram stars and buy/sell real estate.

About MNT Token

As a multi-platform token based on ERC-20, BEP-20 and Polygon, MNT serves as the key currency in the MicroNFT platform and is a digital asset that can be used in the overall ecosystem. It can be purchased on digital asset exchanges or acquired as rewards within the platform.

By holding MNT, platform ecosystem participants can secure their own right to profit on platform investment products. MNT tokens are also used to pay for platform fees, increase the number of investment participation, and raise the platform grade.

The total supply of MNT is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 4% is provided for seed round, 7.2% is provided for private sale, 3.6% is provided for community sale, 0.2% is provided for IDO/IEO, 9% is allocated to the team, 5% is allocated to the advisor, another 5% is provided for partnership, 8% will be used for marketing, another 8% is provided for creator fund, 5% is provided for donation fund, 10% is distributed for the ecosystem, and the rest 35% is provided for mining.

The MNT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 1, 2022, investors who are interested in MicroNFT investment can easily buy and sell MNT token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of MNT token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

