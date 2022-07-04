As ecommerce continues to evolve at rapid pace, it is only businesses that react now and adopt a MACH approach to website development that will be able to deliver the levels of multi-channel experience that customers of tomorrow will come to expect as standard. Others will be left behind. This was the stark message from customer experience expert, Tim McMillen, ahead of a MACH Adoption Bootcamp taking place at London's Shard on 6th or 7th July.

"Retailers, manufacturers and FMCG businesses should be aware that MACH transformation is not straightforward and cannot happen overnight", McMillen continued. "Its adoption, however, is the only way forward to achieve a truly agile and scalable digital capability that can facilitate the rate of change and experience innovation that businesses will need in order to keep up."

MACH stands for Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, and underlines the key components of a development architecture that enables organisations the agility to update and rollout new features at pace.

It's an approach that has seen global retail giants such as Amazon steal a march on the competition in recent years with the ability to continuously update and improve services, but it is now widely seen as the future of successful ecommerce innovation for all types of business.

"Thanks to the development of this architecture, it's now possible to place the experiential element of ecommerce ahead of the technology requirements, and this opens up fantastic opportunities," McMillen said. "Our Bootcamp will be offering insights into exactly what this means for customer experiences of the future, and how you can get there."

The MACH Adoption Bootcamp is aimed at IT, ecommerce and digital decision makers. It will provide interactive sessions to demonstrate the adoption measures required for MACH, as well as share insights on how to futureproof digital operations by reimagining customer experiences in a way that other technology architectures cannot.

McMillen, founding director at Profound, the award winning experience design agency hosting the event, will be joined by a team of digital experts in presenting sessions on how to set your business up for success, proven strategies for navigating MACH, what the new experience opportunity for customers looks like, and how to measure its impact on your business.

To book a place, visit https://www.profound.digital/events/mach-adoption-bootcamp/.

