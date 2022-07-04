DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials has signed an agreement to acquire Georg Breuer GmbH (GBFI), a German distributor of plant-based ingredients for the food industry. This transaction is in line with DKSH's strategy of growing its European market coverage and expanding its value-added service offering.
Zurich, Switzerland, July 4, 2022 - DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of GBFI, a supplier of functional ingredients for the food industry. Founded in 1992, the company is based in Königstein/Taunus, near Frankfurt/Main, Germany.
