Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Geniale Übernahme - NFT Technologies im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864089 ISIN: US1924791031 Ticker-Symbol: COI 
Tradegate
29.06.22
12:56 Uhr
248,60 Euro
-5,60
-2,20 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COHERENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COHERENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
251,70256,8009:16
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE ENERGY
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC0,002-20,00 %
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED0,910+1,68 %
CARDNO LIMITED1,306+2,19 %
CHINA SCE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD0,118-11,94 %
COHERENT INC248,60-2,20 %
FAX CAPITAL CORP3,760+0,53 %
GIMV NV52,10+0,19 %
SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC52,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.