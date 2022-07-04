Das Instrument MD8B AU0000027484 ARDENT LEISURE GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument MD8B AU0000027484 ARDENT LEISURE GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022Das Instrument DZ5 AU000000CDD7 CARDNO LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument DZ5 AU000000CDD7 CARDNO LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022Das Instrument GI3 BE0003699130 GIMV NV EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022The instrument GI3 BE0003699130 GIMV NV EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2022Das Instrument P7N1 US82640U4040 SIERRA ONCOLOGY DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument P7N1 US82640U4040 SIERRA ONCOLOGY DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022Das Instrument BZHA GB00B1YMN108 ACTIVE ENER.GRP LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument BZHA GB00B1YMN108 ACTIVE ENER.GRP LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022Das Instrument COI US1924791031 COHERENT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument COI US1924791031 COHERENT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022Das Instrument GLQ1 CA31210A3064 FAX CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022The instrument GLQ1 CA31210A3064 FAX CAPITAL CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2022Das Instrument XSP KYG211901064 CHINA SCE GRP HLDGS REGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2022The instrument XSP KYG211901064 CHINA SCE GRP HLDGS REGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2022