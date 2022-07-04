BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 4 July 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 21,171,914 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 4 July 2022, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (32.26% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Caroline Driscoll

4 July 2022

Shareholders should use 21,171,914 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.All enquiries:For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 0207 743 2427