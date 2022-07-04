Reports claim that the shipment, seized until the vendor provides documentation showing the source of the quartzite, contains JinkoSolar product. pv magazine USA has reached out to Jinko for comment.From pv magazine USA The detained shipment of product seized under the recently-enacted Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), first reported by ROTH Capital Partners, is believed to be product from JinkoSolar, according to reports shared with pv magazine USA by trusted industry sources. According to the initial Roth note, the detained shipment is being ...

