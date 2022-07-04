Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
04.07.22
08:05 Uhr
0,997 Euro
+0,016
+1,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
04.07.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
                            EUR1.000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.867 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.992     GBP0.858 
 
                                    GBP0.863339 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.997526

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,388,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
18        0.995         XDUB      08:48:27      00059818294TRLO0 
18        0.995         XDUB      08:49:27      00059818314TRLO0 
732       0.995         XDUB      08:51:38      00059818393TRLO0 
3400       0.995         XDUB      08:51:38      00059818392TRLO0 
2500       0.995         XDUB      08:51:38      00059818394TRLO0 
4567       0.996         XDUB      09:52:57      00059821625TRLO0 
2500       0.996         XDUB      09:52:57      00059821626TRLO0 
2500       0.997         XDUB      10:21:24      00059822882TRLO0 
2500       0.997         XDUB      10:30:24      00059823188TRLO0 
2588       0.999         XDUB      11:04:46      00059824192TRLO0 
1639       0.999         XDUB      11:04:46      00059824193TRLO0 
4652       0.998         XDUB      11:06:20      00059824250TRLO0 
4055       0.999         XDUB      11:27:40      00059824841TRLO0 
2500       0.998         XDUB      11:37:28      00059825193TRLO0 
2500       0.998         XDUB      11:37:42      00059825211TRLO0 
2500       0.997         XDUB      11:40:52      00059825398TRLO0 
4946       0.992         XDUB      11:41:06      00059825406TRLO0 
5090       0.993         XDUB      12:10:07      00059826891TRLO0 
236       0.992         XDUB      13:59:33      00059831922TRLO0 
4792       1.000         XDUB      15:04:38      00059836504TRLO0 
906       0.999         XDUB      15:08:45      00059836751TRLO0 
663       1.000         XDUB      15:08:45      00059836752TRLO0 
740       1.000         XDUB      15:08:45      00059836753TRLO0 
1042       0.995         XDUB      15:25:25      00059838020TRLO0 
716       0.996         XDUB      15:25:25      00059838022TRLO0 
2500       0.996         XDUB      15:25:25      00059838021TRLO0 
880       0.998         XDUB      16:01:56      00059840265TRLO0 
480       0.998         XDUB      16:01:56      00059840264TRLO0 
1326       0.998         XDUB      16:01:56      00059840263TRLO0 
527       1.000         XDUB      16:18:37      00059841610TRLO0 
1695       1.000         XDUB      16:24:23      00059842035TRLO0 
14806      0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842475TRLO0 
11134      0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842474TRLO0 
236       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842473TRLO0 
2621       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842472TRLO0 
789       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842471TRLO0 
26        0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842470TRLO0 
95        0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842469TRLO0 
90        0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842468TRLO0 
1238       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842467TRLO0 
1419       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842466TRLO0 
969       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842465TRLO0 
869       0.999         XDUB      16:30:26      00059842464TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6070       86.50         XLON      10:51:37      00059823883TRLO0 
729       86.50         XLON      10:51:37      00059823884TRLO0 
14918      86.50         XLON      10:51:37      00059823885TRLO0 
3610       86.50         XLON      10:52:20      00059823898TRLO0 
254       86.50         XLON      10:52:20      00059823897TRLO0 
3610       86.50         XLON      10:55:10      00059823958TRLO0 
3881       86.50         XLON      10:56:50      00059823989TRLO0 
2588       86.50         XLON      11:04:50      00059824194TRLO0 
360       86.50         XLON      11:21:07      00059824674TRLO0 
3333       86.50         XLON      11:21:07      00059824673TRLO0 
126       86.40         XLON      11:27:40      00059824842TRLO0 
1874       86.40         XLON      11:27:40      00059824843TRLO0 
1019       86.40         XLON      11:27:40      00059824845TRLO0 
916       86.40         XLON      11:27:40      00059824844TRLO0 
3944       86.10         XLON      11:41:05      00059825405TRLO0 
3250       85.90         XLON      12:58:00      00059829051TRLO0 
525       85.90         XLON      12:58:00      00059829050TRLO0 
582       85.80         XLON      12:58:03      00059829055TRLO0 
2        85.80         XLON      13:30:12      00059830761TRLO0 
16        85.80         XLON      13:35:11      00059830959TRLO0 
3490       86.00         XLON      13:49:44      00059831484TRLO0 
3        86.00         XLON      13:49:44      00059831483TRLO0 
18        86.00         XLON      14:34:17      00059833771TRLO0 
1200       86.70         XLON      15:03:35      00059836312TRLO0 
2306       86.70         XLON      15:03:35      00059836313TRLO0 
3534       86.60         XLON      15:03:35      00059836315TRLO0 
196       86.60         XLON      15:03:35      00059836314TRLO0 
3429       86.50         XLON      15:03:39      00059836340TRLO0 
3371       85.90         XLON      15:38:53      00059838852TRLO0 
148       86.20         XLON      16:35:00      00059842482TRLO0 
11664      86.20         XLON      16:35:00      00059842481TRLO0 
19034      86.20         XLON      16:35:00      00059842480TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  172213 
EQS News ID:  1389417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

