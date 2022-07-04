Streamlining asset and work management throughout the asset's lifecycle with the integrated suite of RAMM solutions

Thinkproject, Europe's leading SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects, today announces the release of RAMM in the UK. A leading-edge technology for infrastructure and property asset management with innovation at the forefront, RAMM is a cloud-based SaaS solution for any asset, in any location, at any time. RAMM is Thinkproject's specialist software for the operate phase of an asset's lifecycle, connecting all stakeholders in a single source of truth and helping asset owners make informed, data-driven decisions.

Assets as points, lines or polygons geometry, can be effortlessly created and amended as through RAMM's spatially focused interface using a selection of standard base maps. RAMM also supports custom map feeds to allow the user to use their own datasets. (Photo: Business Wire)

RAMM brings more than 30 years of expertise and market leadership in asset and work management solutions. RAMM is a fully integrated and geospatially enabled solution functioning consistently across common device form factors, operating systems, and browsers whether in the office or out in the field.

RAMM Asset Management is for asset owners and supports them to manage their entire asset base on a single platform, providing a holistic view of asset portfolios to enable powerful insight into asset performance for data-driven decisions. RAMM asset data integrates with BIM data to complete the construction lifecycle, including interactive 2D and 3D visualisation tools.

RAMM Work Management is for maintenance contractors, inspectors and consultants to manage and optimise reactive and planned maintenance tasks with short and long-term maintenance objectives within the asset lifecycle.

RAMM Field Management is for mobile workers leveraging spatial data to enable asset and maintenance data collection and validation, inspections and works in the field.

Using RAMM helps to ensure asset data is maintained within a shared environment to provide accountability and transparency between stakeholders. With integrated data validation, renewal demand modelling and proposed treatment models, asset owners can ensure data accuracy and reliability to evaluate asset renewal or replacement scenarios with budget constraints.

"RAMM is an integral part of Thinkproject's construction intelligence solution, enabling better industry outcomes with sustainably managed assets," said Patrik Heider, CEO Thinkproject. "We're excited to now offer RAMM's integrated asset and maintenance solution to our customers in the UK."

"Through innovative digital technologies, RAMM is transforming asset management by shifting from static, textual datasets to dynamic, data-rich solutions with the application of 2D, 3D and 4D visualisation principals," added Graeme Norman, Thinkproject Group Product Director Asset Management.

Thinkproject prides itself on being software, data migration and implementation specialists with the flexibility to suit all asset classes. RAMM complements the company's existing portfolio available in the UK market, providing customers with a leading-edge, fully integrated asset and maintenance solution. As the single source of truth for asset owners and service providers, RAMM promotes collaboration, transparency, and efficiency across the asset lifecycle.

