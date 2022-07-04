DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck partners with Genius Brands International to create new animation series "Wolfgang Puck's Secret Chef Academy"

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-04 / 09:00

Press release Your Family Entertainment AG: Celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck partners with Genius Brands International to create new animation series "Wolfgang Puck's Secret Chef Academy"

Munich, July 4th, 2022 World-renowned chef, entrepreneur and philanthropist Wolfgang Puck has partnered with YFE collaborator and major shareholder Genius Brands International to create a new animated series, "Wolfgang Puck's Secret Chef Academy," for the worldwide marketplace. The new series for kids builds on teaching important values like health, nutrition and teamwork, and shows how sharing an exceptional meal can connect people from different backgrounds. Due to the new partnership with Genius Brands International, Your Family Entertainment AG will support international distribution of the show. During the international TV market NATPE Budapest, Armin Schnell, Head of Sales at Your Family Entertainment, introduced the concept to key network and streaming executives at Wolfgang Puck's local restaurant Spago.

Wolfgang Puck is considered the most iconic chef of our time. He is famous for the best of restaurant hospitality and culinary arts. Puck already learned how to cook as a child next to his mother, a chef in the Austrian town where he was born. His success as a chef enabled him to found the "Wolfgang Puck Companies", including fine dining restaurants, catering services and kitchen and food merchandises. Wolfgang Puck works very passionately for the common welfare, as he is active in philanthropic endeavors and charitable organizations.

"Wolfgang Puck's Secret Chef Academy" is an animated adventure series that stars Wolfgang Puck himself, voicing his own character. The series is about Puck's mission to create the greatest recipe book of all time. For this purpose, he has enlisted the help of five talented kid chefs, the "Wolf's Gang". They attend his famous "Secret Spago School of Scrumptious" and are sent out on missions around the world to procure iconic recipes and ingredients. But each trip quickly becomes a madcap adventure since they have to outsmart Wolfgang's longtime rival, Foxgang Muck, who tries to sabotage them at every turn.

Wolfgang Puck stated: "Wolfgang Puck's Secret Chef Academy is at its core a celebration of food and culture around the world, and an exploration of how we are all connected through our shared love of eating a delicious meal. I am extremely passionate and committed to teaching kids and parents about nutrition and the value of cooking meals with healthy ingredients. Equally important is helping reinforce their understanding of how food goes from farm to table and touching on issues near and dear to my heart such as the elimination of global hunger. Our goal is to deliver these increasingly important messages in an easy to understand and entertaining manner. I look forward to working with my friend Andy Heyward and the Genius Brands team to fulfill a lifelong dream of reaching kids through my life's work." About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide. Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG Armin Schnell Tuerkenstr. 87 80799 Munich, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 E-Mail: armin.schnell@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv www.rictv.de www.fixundfoxi.tv End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio

2022-07-04 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Türkenstraße 87 80799 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1389479 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1389479 2022-07-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)