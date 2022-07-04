Researchers in the Netherlands investigated the potential for integrating power electronics in solar cells in the form of diodes, transistors, capacitors, and inductors. They believe that this kind of PV cell may initially find applications in PV-powered Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and later, as the economy of scale kicks in, in large-scale applications.Researchers from the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) have investigated how power electronics may be embedded in solar cells and proposed several design options for PV devices integrating diodes, transistors, capacitors, and inductors. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...