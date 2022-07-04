An optimized ERTC application process launched by ScottHall.co is helping small to medium-sized business owners claim their maximum allowable tax rebates for 2020 and 2021.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2022) - With the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program officially ended, ScottHall.co has launched a new optimized application process to help small business owners claim their tax rebates. The program is open to all businesses with 500 or fewer full-time employees, including non-profit organizations.

ERTC Tax Rebate Application Service For SMBs & Startups

The updated application process factors in several amendments that have been made to the program since its creation, to help employers maximize their rebates. Eligible employers who kept staff on the payroll throughout the pandemic can use the application to claim up to $26,000 per employee.

Companies that have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) can also benefit from the optimized application since amendments made in the Consolidated Appropriations Act made those businesses eligible for tax credits as well. Unlike PPP loans, tax credits claimed through the ScottHall.co are not loans, require no repayment, and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

To begin an application, employers can take a no-cost, no-obligation eligibility test on the ScottHall.co website. The new secure assessment takes approximately 60 seconds to complete and does not require any proprietary information about the company.

After completing the assessment, employers can request a consultation with an ERTC expert to learn how much they may be eligible for in tax credits. If business owners choose to complete a claim using the ScottHall.co's new application service, they will be given a link to a secure server where they can upload documents to the ERTC team.

Companies will be asked to provide their raw payroll data, 941 returns, and if they have also enrolled in the PPP, their PPP loan documents. The ERTC team with use this information to complete their claim, and maximize their rebate.

New businesses founded since the pandemic can also use the optimized application process to claim up to $100,000, as a Recovery Startup Business.

The ERTC team specializes in completing claims quickly and with the maximum allowable rebates, so employers can file their claims before funding for the ERTC program runs out.

For more information about the ERTC program and how to calculate a rebate, please visit https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-credit-what-you-need-to-know

