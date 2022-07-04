Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

4 July 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA) is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 4 July 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

