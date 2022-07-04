Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 4
4 July 2022
Clean Invest Africa Plc
("CIA" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA) is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 4 July 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa plc
Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3969 6273
Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl: +44 20 7469 0930
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de