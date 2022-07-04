Anzeige
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
04.07.2022 | 12:52
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 4

4 July 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA) is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 4 July 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3969 6273

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman) +973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl: +44 20 7469 0930

