Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Announces Initial Analyst Coverage Report by MMG Capital

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2022 / Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV:EV] ("Erin" or the "Company"), an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia, reports that Nick Hatch, Mining Research Analyst at MMG Capital Limited has published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company. A copy of the initial research report and any future reports may be obtained directly from MMG Capital Limited.

Please note that any opinions, estimates, forecasts or conclusions regarding Erin Ventures' performance made by this analyst are theirs alone, and the Company does not take a position on whether it agrees or disagrees with such opinions, estimates, forecasts or conclusions.

Erin Ventures does not provide analyst reports. An electronic copy of the research analyst's report will be available directly from their website, at their discretion.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Piskanja is Erin's wholly owned boron deposit with a Measured Mineral Resource of 1.39 million tonnes (averaging 35.59% B2O3), an Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.48 million tonnes (averaging 34.05% B2O3), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 284.7 thousand tonnes (averaging 39.59% B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, June 24, 2022". The responsible person for the PEA and the Mineral Resource Estimate contained within, is Prof. Miodrag Banješevic PhD. P.Geo, EurGeol, a Qualified Person in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Erin Ventures.

