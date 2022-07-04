Traffic Management Market Worth $77.34Bn by 2028 at 11.7% CAGR Lead by AI and ML, Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized in New Research by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Traffic Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component [Hardware (Cameras, Display Boards, and Sensors), Software (Cloud and On-Premise), and Services], and Application (Automatic Tolling, Lane Management, Parking Management, Surveillance, Traffic Signal Management, and Others)", the global traffic management market size is projected to reach $77.34 Billion by 2028 from $39.75 Billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Traffic Management Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 39.75 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 77.34 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 204 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Traffic Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Axis Communications AB; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cubic Corporation; Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; SGS SA; Siemens AG; SNC-Lavalin Group; and Teledyne FLIR LLC are among the key traffic management market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Axis Communications, a network video vendor, partnered with Melbourne and Geelong (Australia) to convert over 300 CCTV cameras to Axis' PTZ cameras. The upgraded camera networks in the two cities will help with crime prevention, traffic control, and infrastructure planning.

In 2022, Dahua Technology announced the development of a comprehensive Smart Traffic Management Solution that combines video surveillance with AI, ANPR, image fusion, AR, and other cutting-edge technologies to meet the diverse needs of modern traffic enforcement and significantly improve their operation and management.

Traffic Management Market Analysis: Key Insights

The traffic management market growth driven by the rising urbanization, increasing congestion and growing investment in infrastructure development. Traffic management systems can be installed on an existing road without the requirements of infrastructural modification and thus can greatly aid in reducing congestion. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are expected to play a crucial role in the future of the traffic management market.

The application of AI and ML in traffic management is still quite nascent, and most countries are yet to adopt the same. However, that scenario is changing fast, primarily due to the increasing number of connected cars. The US held the largest market share in 2021, followed by Germany. The hardware segment led the traffic management market with a significant share in 2021. It is further expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. However, software segment is expected to be the fastest growing.

The traffic management market is broadly segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle-East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering the development and implementation of smart roadways. The region has several developed nations that emphasize enhancing road safety. Government authorities in these countries are partnering with various key traffic management market players to better manage roadways, reduce congestion, check pollution, and enhance commuters' safety. Also, the presence of several key market players, including Axis Communications AB and Siemens AG, is favoring the traffic management market growth in the region.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global traffic management market. With major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, it is the most technologically advanced region. The high pace of population growth and urbanization has been pressurizing the complex road networks in these countries. Governments in these countries primarily focus on infrastructure development through the integration of modern technologies, which, is a prime focus for several government agencies, across various developing and developed nations in the region.

Higher investment in smart infrastructure is propelling the demand for advanced traffic management systems as well. Such factors are promoting traffic management market growth. Further, the governments in the region are highly focused on the reducing congestion and increasing safety of commuters, which compliments the development of vehicular networks. US is the largest market for traffic management systems, and the federal government is undertaking various steps to increase investment in developing smart roadways. Such factors are promoting the traffic management market growth in the region.

Traffic Management Market Analysis: Application Overview

Based on application, the traffic management market is segmented into automatic tolling, lane management, parking management, surveillance, traffic signal management, and others. Automatic tolling systems, also called electronic toll collection (ETC), are being implemented to automatically collect tolls from passing vehicles. These systems strongly aid in congestion reduction by reducing the time taken in the toll collection activity. The deployment of this system requires different sensors and software, while a third-party service provider can manage the entire process. Japan implemented the ETC system in 2001, and presently the country has an ~90% compliance rate, i.e., the ETC systems can collect tolls from ~90% of vehicles in Japan. In India, FASTag, a radio frequency identification (RFID) system, was made mandatory in 2021.

Parking management is another key application of traffic management system. Various studies indicate that ~30% of congestion in urban areas is caused by drivers searching for a parking spot for their vehicles. Parking management systems can automatically detect available parking spots, notify drivers, and collect parking fees while the vehicle is parked. They can allow users to reserve a parking spot in advance at their destination and even aid them in locating the spot through route guidance. ParkMe, developed by INRIX, Inc. is being used in 30,000 locations worldwide. It allows for dynamic parking reservations and wayfinding, among others.

