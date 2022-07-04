Plant Extracts Market Size Worth US$ 47.42Bn by 2028 at 7.3% CAGR with Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Plant Extracts Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Form, Source, Application, and Geography, the market is expected to grow from US$ 29.24 billion in 2021 to US$ 47.42 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.Consumers are highly concerned about the food they consume. They are paying attention to ingredients used in processed food products. Further, consumers are focusing on holistic and conscious consumption and prefer products with ethically sourced ingredients.

Therefore, herbal and natural products are becoming increasingly popular, owing to their perceived health benefits. Consumers are ready to pay high prices for products free of synthetic ingredients. Moreover, they increasingly prefer food and beverage products free of synthetic flavors, colors, and other food additives. Due to these factors, the plant extracts market is expected to propel in the coming years. Plant Extracts Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Paste), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Flowers, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and Geography

Plant Extracts Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 29.24 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 47.42 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 165 No. Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Form, Source, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Plant Extracts Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Sensient Technologies Corporation; Givaudan S.A.; Symrise; Dohler; Indesso; Synergy Flavours; International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.; Kerry Group Plc; Ingredion Inc.; and Kemin Industries, Inc. are a few leading players operating in the plant extracts market. These players are focused on developing innovative products to meet the changing requirements of consumers. For instance, in may 2022, Symrise has announced launch of new product range of aronia (Aronia melanocarpa) health actives, containing extract (patent application filed) and aronia juice powder, both standardized in polyphenols and anthocyanins.

The plant extracts market in South and Central America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The awareness regarding health and nutrition has increased significantly. Moreover, rising disposable income and improving lifestyle are among the key factors driving the growth of the plant-based food & beverages industry in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural ingredients in South and Central America is attributed to the availability of a wide range of products at affordable prices. Thus, the rising food & beverage products demand in the region is potentially bolstering the across South & Central America.

Growing Inclination Toward Herbal Products

Consumers often prefer herbal and natural products as healthier alternatives to synthetic products. Therefore, producers tend to replace chemical ingredients with natural ingredients. In India, Ayurveda has a 5,000-year-old rich heritage of using plants as alternative medicines in the treatment of various human ailments. Various end-use industries are using plant extracts for the manufacturing of herbal products, such as herbal food and beverages, herbal medicines, and herbal cosmetic products.

The demand for herbal cosmetics and personal care products is increasing. Manufacturers are also investing in the cosmetics industry. In October 2021, specialty chemicals firm Evonik Industries signed an agreement to purchase Switzerland-based plant extract manufacturer Botanica, positioning the company to progress on its goal of becoming a leader in the active cosmetic ingredient market. Thus, the increasing demands for herbal skincare products and herbal medicines fuel the growth of the plant extracts market.

Plant Extracts Market: Segmental Overview

Based on form, the plant extracts market is segmented into powder, liquid, and paste. The powder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Powder form reduces the risk of spilling and can be shipped easily. The powdered plant extracts are more concentrated than liquid extracts, and it helps deliver essential ingredients per application. The powdered plant extracts from flowers, herbs and spices, and fruits and vegetables are widely used in beverages, such as alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. Plant extract powder is in huge demand in the cosmetics and personal care industry, which drives the plant extracts market growth for the segment.

Based on source, the plant extracts market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, herbs & spices, flowers, and others. The herbs and spices segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the flowers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flowers are a natural source of bioactive compounds with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiageing properties and can also be used as natural dyes in the cosmetic industry. The growing popularity of natural ingredients and their different formulations used in hair care, facial treatment, and perfumes propels the demand for floral extracts.

Based on application, the plant extracts market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. In the food & beverages industry, plant extracts are generally used as flavorings agents, colorants, antioxidants, and taste enhancers, meeting the nutritional demand of consumers and adding value to products. Nowadays, global consumers seek products with natural ingredients and added functional properties that support a healthy lifestyle. Hence, plant extracts are increasingly becoming essential additives in the food industry due to their bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols and carotenoids.

Plant extracts are prepared by extracting significant components and phytochemicals from specific plant part, namely, root, stem, fruit, leaves or seeds, by a feasible extraction technology. During extraction process, the plant constituents are solubilized in solvent. The solvent from obtained solution is eliminated, to isolate plant extract. These extracts contain bioactive components which possess functional properties and health benefits. The plant extracts are widely utilized in food, beverage, nutraceutical, flavors, fragrances and personal care industries, as a result is expected to drive the growth of plant extract market. Moreover, rising consumer awareness and shift of customer preferences towards natural ingredients is anticipated to drive plant extract market.

Over the past few years, awareness regarding environmental sustainability has increased significantly along with rising demand for herbal products. Consumers often see herbal and natural products as healthier alternatives to synthetic products, to respond to this trend, producers tend to replace chemical ingredients with natural ingredients. Herbal and natural products are becoming increasingly popular, owing to their perceived health benefits. Plant extracts are primarily added to cosmetic formulations due to several associated properties such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. The demand for herbal cosmetics and personal care products is increasing. Herbal cosmetics products claimed to have efficacy and intrinsic acceptability due to routine use in daily life and avoid the side effects which are commonly seen in synthetic products.

Moreover, consumers increasingly prefer food and beverage products free of synthetic flavors, colors, and other food additives. Further, consumers are focusing on holistic and conscious consumption and prefer products with ethically sourced ingredients. The increasing consumer awareness about the adverse health effects of consuming synthetic ingredients driving the demand for natural ingredients in food and beverage industries. The use of plant extracts as an antioxidant, antimicrobial agent, and preservative is increasing in food and beverage industry. The customers have awareness of the negative effects of consuming food and beverages with synthetic ingredients.

The use of various artificial flavorings in food and beverages is prohibited by a number of health organizations and food safety associations. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned seven artificial flavors that have been linked to cancer on October 5th, 2018. The FDA advised using the naturally extracted alternatives of the flavors that were prohibited since they are a safer option. Eight artificial flavorings that were formerly included in ice cream, baked goods, confectionery, and beverages had been prohibited by the FDA.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Plant Extracts Market

Supply chains were completely disrupted due to nationwide lockdown and border restrictions enacted by various governments during the initial period of COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the production and distribution of several products. However, the pandemic had a short-term impact on the food industry. The plant extracts market experienced positive effects of the crisis. Consumers' focus increased on immunity and wellness during the peak pandemic period. Therefore, the demand for herbal products also increased. Consumption of dietary supplements is anticipated to rise in the coming years due to customers' increased concerns about maintaining their health amid the fear and panic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the rising use of medicinal plant extracts in pharmaceutical products is influenced by consumers' shift to plant-derived supplements.

