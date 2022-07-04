The Korean group is currently developing a 9.2 GW PV plant portfolio in Europe and its new holding company -- Q Energy Solutions SE -- will unify all operations across France, Germany, and the Iberian Peninsula under the same umbrella.The Hanwha Group has announced the creation of Q Energy Solutions SE, a new holding company in which it will unify all of its downstream operations in Europe. "Q Energy will operate as a holistic solutions provider in renewable energy power plants - from greenfield development all the way to the business as an independent power producer," a company spokesperson told ...

