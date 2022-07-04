Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige with additional reason

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AB Snaige (SNG1L, ISIN code LT0000109274) considering that AB Snaige applied to the court for the initiation of a restructuring case on 01-07-2022 and is planning to take further actions, in order to implement the restructuring according to the draft restructuring plan of the Company approved by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders on 23-06-2022. The observation status reason for applied observation status on 30-05-2022 is still in force, i.e. considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 00 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.