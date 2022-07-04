Anzeige
WKN: A0B6R5 ISIN: LT0000109274 Ticker-Symbol: ZS4 
Stuttgart
04.07.22
14:28 Uhr
0,124 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022 | 15:05
Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige with additional reason

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply an additional reason for applied observation
status to AB Snaige (SNG1L, ISIN code LT0000109274) considering that AB Snaige
applied to the court for the initiation of a restructuring case on 01-07-2022
and is planning to take further actions, in order to implement the
restructuring according to the draft restructuring plan of the Company approved
by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders on
23-06-2022. 

The observation status reason for applied observation status on 30-05-2022 is
still in force, i.e. considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that
shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized
capital of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 00
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
