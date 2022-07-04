OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,461.84

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 408,526 shares

- € 29,717.01

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 433

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 259

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,224 shares for € 224,521.62

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 66,616 shares for € 147,598.05

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 324 80,470 175,437.88 447 167,172 395,384.20 03/01/2022 - - - 6 1 195 2 437.80 04/01/2022 6 1,368 2,722.32 - - - 05/01/2022 - - - 1 833 1,707.65 06/01/2022 1 45 89.55 - - - 07/01/2022 5 1,087 2,163.13 - - - 10/01/2022 3 1,000 2,000.00 - - - 11/01/2022 1 14 28.00 3 2,500 5,050.00 12/01/2022 1 1 2.03 1 1 2.03 13/01/2022 3 986 1,981.86 - - - 14/01/2022 - - - 5 2 000 4 060.00 17/01/2022 6 500 1,010.00 1 477 968.31 18/01/2022 1 115 230.00 - - - 19/01/2022 5 885 1,770.00 6 2,234 4,512.68 20/01/2022 - - - 5 1,289 2,616.67 21/01/2022 10 1,700 3,400.00 - - - 24/01/2022 6 1,000 2,030.00 6 706 1,440.24 25/01/2022 - - - 4 294 599.76 26/01/2022 1 6 12.00 1 1 500 3,060.00 27/01/2022 11 2,494 4,963.06 4 1 500 3,060.00 28/01/2022 - - - 10 3 000 6,060.00 31/01/2022 3 1,000 2,020.00 2 3 000 6,120.00 01/02/2022 2 176 352.00 3 1 500 3,045.00 02/02/2022 3 500 1,010.00 2 80 163.20 03/02/2022 5 1,049 2,098.00 2 920 1,876.80 04/02/2022 - - - 2 1 000 2,020.00 07/02/2022 - - - 5 2 500 5,075.00 08/02/2022 2 173 347.73 2 1 001 2,032.03 09/02/2022 2 328 659.28 1 484 992.20 10/02/2022 5 1,001 2,032.03 4 1 517 3,109.85 11/02/2022 7 1,000 2,030.00 - - - 14/02/2022 - - - 3 1,500 3,075.00 15/02/2022 1 500 1,010.00 2 445 912.25 16/02/2022 - - - 4 1,055 2,162.75 17/02/2022 3 2,000 4,040.00 6 2,000 4,120.00 18/02/2022 10 749 1,520.47 - - - 21/02/2022 4 978 1,985.34 6 1,363 2,794.15 22/02/2022 5 773 1,561.46 2 415 846.60 23/02/2022 1 120 241.20 4 376 763.28 24/02/2022 7 4,771 9,398.87 - - - 25/02/2022 1 1,000 1,960.00 16 4,000 7,960.00 28/02/2022 1 423 841.77 - - - 02/03/2022 4 2,000 4,000.00 - - - 03/03/2022 3 1,500 2,955.00 - - - 04/03/2022 8 3,500 6,825.00 - - - 07/03/2022 9 3,000 5,730.00 2 145 284.20 08/03/2022 3 500 950.00 6 1,250 2,425.00 09/03/2022 3 1,001 1,891.89 4 1,751 3,379.43 10/03/2022 - - - 15 12,000 24,120.00 15/03/2022 2 227 449.46 - - - 16/03/2022 5 1,000 1,980.00 1 500 1,010.00 17/03/2022 4 730 1,452.70 - - - 18/03/2022 6 1,270 2,540.00 - - - 21/03/2022 5 1,500 2,910.00 - - - 22/03/2022 2 481 957.19 5 1,001 2,042.04 23/03/2022 4 1,000 1,980.00 3 1,000 2,040.00 24/03/2022 1 500 975.00 - - - 25/03/2022 - - - 4 1,306 2,598.94 28/03/2022 1 200 396.00 1 175 351.75 29/03/2022 2 300 594.00 3 181 363.81 30/03/2022 - - - 4 352 700.48 31/03/2022 2 500 980.00 3 663 1,319.37 01/04/2022 - - - 3 1,000 2,000.00 04/04/2022 - - - 6 323 649.23 05/04/2022 2 1,000 1,980.00 3 1,319 2,664.38 06/04/2022 - - - 3 28 56.00 07/04/2022 2 500 980.00 2 1,653 3,339.06 08/04/2022 2 107 212.93 - - - 11/04/2022 3 393 782.07 - - - 12/04/2022 - - - 3 500 1,000.00 14/04/2022 2 210 417.90 - - - 19/04/2022 2 290 574.20 - - - 20/04/2022 2 138 274.62 1 1,000 2,000.00 21/04/2022 2 862 1,698.14 13 6,405 13,386.45 22/04/2022 - - - 11 5,652 13,112.64 25/04/2022 9 2,500 5,700.00 5 1,000 2,320.00 26/04/2022 2 1,000 2,220.00 8 4,901 11,370.32 27/04/2022 1 50 115.00 12 8,599 20,379.63 28/04/2022 4 1,100 2,563.00 11 5,000 12,050.00 29/04/2022 9 2,900 7,047.00 1 1,000 2,480.00 02/05/2022 3 1,401 3,334.38 - - - 03/05/2022 6 1,500 3,540.00 - - - 04/05/2022 5 610 1,439.60 - - - 05/05/2022 4 327 758.64 - - - 06/05/2022 1 263 607.53 7 1,000 2,340.00 09/05/2022 8 2,720 6,065.60 - - - 10/05/2022 3 500 1,100.00 - - - 11/05/2022 1 500 1,100.00 - - - 12/05/2022 2 25 54.25 7 837 1,874.88 13/05/2022 1 251 552.20 1 163 365.12 16/05/2022 - - - 6 1,000 2,240.00 17/05/2022 - - - 5 1,083 2,447.58 18/05/2022 1 249 547.80 4 45 102.60 19/05/2022 2 500 1,130.00 6 872 1,988.16 20/05/2022 4 498 1,115.52 10 784 1,787.52 23/05/2022 1 500 1,130.00 13 2,216 5,118.96 25/05/2022 4 502 1,149.58 - - - 26/05/2022 2 500 1,130.00 2 210 483.00 27/05/2022 2 516 1,171.32 1 790 1,817.00 30/05/2022 - - - 3 1,000 2,320.00 31/05/2022 - - - 1 1,000 2,340.00 01/06/2022 - - - 10 6,000 14,400.00 02/06/2022 - - - 7 4,171 10,344.08 03/06/2022 - - - 1 829 2,072.50 06/06/2022 3 507 1,247.22 - - - 08/06/2022 1 100 243.00 21 14,000 36,960.00 09/06/2022 - - - 26 8,283 25,760.13 10/06/2022 6 2,000 5,740.00 26 6,065 17,952.40 13/06/2022 13 4,000 11,520.00 6 1,311 3,828.12 14/06/2022 3 502 1,445.76 4 2,689 7,878.77 15/06/2022 4 498 1,424.28 - - - 16/06/2022 1 500 1,430.00 21 9,935 30,202.40 17/06/2022 15 3,000 8,820.00 7 3,500 10,675.00

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l25qZJmcY5yWnJ2fYpVlnJeWm5holZKWaJeVk2JtlpmZb25mxmllm8mdZnBmmGZq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75314-olg-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-au-300622-gb.pdf