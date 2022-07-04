Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Das Beste, was der Markt derzeit zu bieten hat…"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
04.07.22
08:02 Uhr
2,810 Euro
+0,020
+0,72 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8302,84015:40
Actusnews Wire
04.07.2022 | 15:12
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,461.84

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 408,526 shares

- € 29,717.01

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 433
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 259
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,224 shares for € 224,521.62
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 66,616 shares for € 147,598.05
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total32480,470175,437.88 447167,172395,384.20
03/01/2022--- 61 1952 437.80
04/01/202261,3682,722.32 ---
05/01/2022--- 18331,707.65
06/01/202214589.55 ---
07/01/202251,0872,163.13 ---
10/01/202231,0002,000.00 ---
11/01/202211428.00 32,5005,050.00
12/01/2022112.03 112.03
13/01/202239861,981.86 ---
14/01/2022--- 52 0004 060.00
17/01/202265001,010.00 1477968.31
18/01/20221115230.00 ---
19/01/202258851,770.00 62,2344,512.68
20/01/2022--- 51,2892,616.67
21/01/2022101,7003,400.00 ---
24/01/202261,0002,030.00 67061,440.24
25/01/2022--- 4294599.76
26/01/20221612.00 11 5003,060.00
27/01/2022112,4944,963.06 41 5003,060.00
28/01/2022--- 103 0006,060.00
31/01/202231,0002,020.00 23 0006,120.00
01/02/20222176352.00 31 5003,045.00
02/02/202235001,010.00 280163.20
03/02/202251,0492,098.00 29201,876.80
04/02/2022--- 21 0002,020.00
07/02/2022--- 52 5005,075.00
08/02/20222173347.73 21 0012,032.03
09/02/20222328659.28 1484992.20
10/02/202251,0012,032.03 41 5173,109.85
11/02/202271,0002,030.00 ---
14/02/2022--- 31,5003,075.00
15/02/202215001,010.00 2445912.25
16/02/2022--- 41,0552,162.75
17/02/202232,0004,040.00 62,0004,120.00
18/02/2022107491,520.47 ---
21/02/202249781,985.34 61,3632,794.15
22/02/202257731,561.46 2415846.60
23/02/20221120241.20 4376763.28
24/02/202274,7719,398.87 ---
25/02/202211,0001,960.00 164,0007,960.00
28/02/20221423841.77 ---
02/03/202242,0004,000.00 ---
03/03/202231,5002,955.00 ---
04/03/202283,5006,825.00 ---
07/03/202293,0005,730.00 2145284.20
08/03/20223500950.00 61,2502,425.00
09/03/202231,0011,891.89 41,7513,379.43
10/03/2022--- 1512,00024,120.00
15/03/20222227449.46 ---
16/03/202251,0001,980.00 15001,010.00
17/03/202247301,452.70 ---
18/03/202261,2702,540.00 ---
21/03/202251,5002,910.00 ---
22/03/20222481957.19 51,0012,042.04
23/03/202241,0001,980.00 31,0002,040.00
24/03/20221500975.00 ---
25/03/2022--- 41,3062,598.94
28/03/20221200396.00 1175351.75
29/03/20222300594.00 3181363.81
30/03/2022--- 4352700.48
31/03/20222500980.00 36631,319.37
01/04/2022--- 31,0002,000.00
04/04/2022--- 6323649.23
05/04/202221,0001,980.00 31,3192,664.38
06/04/2022--- 32856.00
07/04/20222500980.00 21,6533,339.06
08/04/20222107212.93 ---
11/04/20223393782.07 ---
12/04/2022--- 35001,000.00
14/04/20222210417.90 ---
19/04/20222290574.20 ---
20/04/20222138274.62 11,0002,000.00
21/04/202228621,698.14 136,40513,386.45
22/04/2022--- 115,65213,112.64
25/04/202292,5005,700.00 51,0002,320.00
26/04/202221,0002,220.00 84,90111,370.32
27/04/2022150115.00 128,59920,379.63
28/04/202241,1002,563.00 115,00012,050.00
29/04/202292,9007,047.00 11,0002,480.00
02/05/202231,4013,334.38 ---
03/05/202261,5003,540.00 ---
04/05/202256101,439.60 ---
05/05/20224327758.64 ---
06/05/20221263607.53 71,0002,340.00
09/05/202282,7206,065.60 ---
10/05/202235001,100.00 ---
11/05/202215001,100.00 ---
12/05/202222554.25 78371,874.88
13/05/20221251552.20 1163365.12
16/05/2022--- 61,0002,240.00
17/05/2022--- 51,0832,447.58
18/05/20221249547.80 445102.60
19/05/202225001,130.00 68721,988.16
20/05/202244981,115.52 107841,787.52
23/05/202215001,130.00 132,2165,118.96
25/05/202245021,149.58 ---
26/05/202225001,130.00 2210483.00
27/05/202225161,171.32 17901,817.00
30/05/2022--- 31,0002,320.00
31/05/2022--- 11,0002,340.00
01/06/2022--- 106,00014,400.00
02/06/2022--- 74,17110,344.08
03/06/2022--- 18292,072.50
06/06/202235071,247.22 ---
08/06/20221100243.00 2114,00036,960.00
09/06/2022--- 268,28325,760.13
10/06/202262,0005,740.00 266,06517,952.40
13/06/2022134,00011,520.00 61,3113,828.12
14/06/202235021,445.76 42,6897,878.77
15/06/202244981,424.28 ---
16/06/202215001,430.00 219,93530,202.40
17/06/2022153,0008,820.00 73,50010,675.00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l25qZJmcY5yWnJ2fYpVlnJeWm5holZKWaJeVk2JtlpmZb25mxmllm8mdZnBmmGZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75314-olg-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-au-300622-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.